Shirdi Sai Baba temple reopens for devotees from today - Know guidelines to follow

After a long interval, the doors of the Sai Baba temple at Shirdi in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district opened for devotees from today. At least 15,000 devotees will be allowed daily entry with online passes. Maharashtra is reopening places of worship from October 7.

Earlier this week, the district administration and the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust met to outline a plan as to how to proceed with the reopening and guidelines to be followed. As per the new rules, the prasad counter at the temple will remain closed. Moreover, children under 10 years of age, pregnant women, sick people, senior citizens over 65, and those without masks are prohibited from entering the temple.

How to proceed with darshan

Create an account and register on the official website before selecting online services like darshan, accommodations, etc

To book a morning Darshan, devotees must pay Rs 600, while they will be required to pay Rs 400 for the Madhyan, Dhoop, and Shej aartis.

For first-time users, you will need to register yourself by providing your valid e-mail ID, phone number, and personal details.

You will also have to upload documents, such as a photo ID and passport size photo on the official website - https://online.sai.org.in.

Once you have submitted your information, you will receive an e-mail and text message with the registration details.

Online darshan booking is convenient for devotees to save time. Visitors will be notified of the exact time for darshan.