‘BJP playing with fire in name of Agnipath scheme’: TMC links army recruitment plan with Shinzo Abe’s death

Trinamool Congress (TMC), which has repeatedly slammed the Centre and the BJP for the introduction of the Agnipath scheme for army recruitment, has taken another jibe at the ruling party, this time linking the newly-introduced scheme with the death of former Japan PM Shinzo Abe.

The TMC pointed out that former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was recently assassinated, was shot dead by an ex-serviceman who had retired after a short service. The party further said that this is one of the major pitfalls of the new army recruitment scheme,

Jago Bangla, which is the mouthpiece of TMC in West Bengal, published an article that said, “The death of Abe at the hands of an ex-serviceman has only validated the fears of the people over the Agneepath scheme.”

The BJP further backed the Agnipath scheme, reiterating that no ex-serviceman of the Indian armed forces has ever been involved in such an incident. The Agnipath scheme offers the youth of India a chance to join the armed forces for a period of four years, after which 25 percent of the recruits will be absorbed by the departments.

Shinzo Abe was shot dead by Tetsuya Yamagami, who is an ex-serviceman from the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force, who was disgruntled after not receiving his pension for the last three years. The TMC article pointed out that the Agniveers would not get any pension either after their 4-year service.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said on Sunday, “The BJP is playing with fire in the name of the Agneepath scheme". We have seen what has happened in Japan. An ex-serviceman killed the former Prime Minister.”

The introduction of the Agnipath scheme sparked a massive row in the entire country, where protestors took to the streets and caused significant damage to public and government property, urging the Centre to roll back the military recruitment scheme.

The BJP, however, has backed the Agnipath scheme and made it clear that there is no intention to roll back the recruitment drive. The opposition has pointed out various flaws in the scheme, ranging from increasing unemployment and lack of pension for the Agniveers.

