Shiv Sena (UBT) faction led by Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena-led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will hold separate Dussehra rallies in the state on Saturday, aiming to show their strength just before the assembly polls in the state.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) rally will be held at Shivaji Park while the Ekanth Shinde faction's rally will be held at Azad Maidan.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, "It has been a tradition for more than 50 years - only 2 Dussehra rallies are famous - Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally which was started by Balasaheb Thackery and the other one is of RSS' Dussehra rally in Nagpur. Now, the duplicate Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, the Sena of Modi and Shah is also organising the Dussehra rally in the name of Shiv Sena, many other organisations also do rallies but the importance of the rally that is organised in Shivaji Park has always been more in the country and state."

"Today, our rally will be held. After Balasaheb Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray is leading the party and he will address the rally. Bow and arrow has always been our symbol, but Modi-Shah through theft gave it to dishonest and duplicate people, but it doesn't change anything. Bow and arrow will always be in our hearts but our symbol is Mashal (flame) now. This Mashal induces fire but also gives light," Raut added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey termed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction as a "duplicate" and said that Uddhav Thackeray has worked for the honour of Maharashtra while others have backstabbed and have been the servitors of Delhi.

Dubey said, "Today, two (Dussehra) rallies are taking place in Mumbai - one, of the real Shiv Sena and the other, of the duplicate Shiv Sena. The real Shiv Sena is taking place at Shivtirth, like every year. Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray can't be compared to any other Shiv Sainik or any other duplicate Shiv Sainik. Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has worked for the honour and character of Maharashtra. Others have backstabbed Maharashtra and have been the servitors of Delhi."

"In a month or two, the duplicate Shiv Sena will not be seen anywhere. There will be just one Shiv Sena," Dubey added.

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) faction leader Sanjay Nirupam targeted Uddhav Thackeray and said that he has sidelined Hindutva after allying with Congress.

"Shiv Sena rally has a historical context. When Balasaheb used to address the Dussehra rally, he used to give his views on Hindutva to the Shiv Sainiks. There were strong comments, especially on the Congress's policy of appeasement and the communal approach they followed in the name of secularism. Today Uddhav Thackeray has formed an alliance with Congress and has sidelined Hindutva. So he will not be able to speak much on Hindutva in his rally because it will disturb his Muslim votes," he said.

"In the true sense, the thoughts of Balasaheb Thackeray will be expressed in Azad Maidan which will be addressed by Eknath Shinde. Along with that, there will be his sharp comments on the bad things that Congress has spread in the country," Nirupam added.

Another Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande said, "Lakhs of people will come. The rally will be held at Azad Maidan. To hear the ideas of Balasaheb Thackeray, Shiv Sainiks used to come here from across the country...Shiv Sena had deviated from its path and Eknath Shinde is bringing it back to its path. All his supporters, Hindutva supporters will be there in large numbers."Uddhav Thackeray on October 8 slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of attempting to change the constitution and creating "a fight in the whole country."

"The government sitting in Delhi was going to change the constitution but they could not do so. The results that have come in Haryana and Kashmir today, the people of every state take their own decisions.There was never a fight between Gujarati and Marathi.The two thugs sitting in Delhi have created a fight in the whole country," Thackeray said.

Referring to the recent Lok Sabha election results, Thackeray said, "We are proud that Maharashtra has brought them to their knees in the Lok Sabha."

He further asserted that Shiv Sena still stand with Hindutva but not with BJP."My grandfather fought against the wrong Hindutvaists of that time, Babasaheb also said this. I left BJP, but that does not mean that we have left Hindutva," he said.

The 288 seats Maharashtra Assembly will go to polls later this year. The Election Commission of India has yet to announce the poll dates.The upcoming Maharashtra election will see a contest between the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, and the Maha Yuti Alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).

