Shilpa Shetty-owned Bastian pub in Bengaluru erupts in midnight chaos; viral video shows ruckus; here's what happened

A midnight brawl broke out at Bastian, a popular pub owned by actress Shilpa Shetty, located on Langford Road in Bengaluru, around 1:30 am on December 11. The video from the incident has gone viral on social media, prompting the police to initiate a probe into the incident. The CCTV clips capture an argument among a group of customers, showing a heated exchange and brief heckling, though no physical assault is visible.

What happened?

Businessman Satya Naidu, a former Bigg Boss contestant, allegedly sparked an argument over a bill payment dispute with his friend. The situation escalated, with Satya reportedly attempting to assault the staff, prompting bouncers to intervene. Despite the chaos, neither the pub staff nor Satya's friend has filed a police complaint.

Satya Naidu reportedly denied any wrongdoing, clarifying he visited the pub only for dinner with friends and that an issue arose while paying the bill as his wallet had been kept aside by his friend, and he wasn't allowed to pay the bill. “We only discussed the matter. I did not assault anyone or create any ruckus,” he stated, according to reports.

The Bengaluru police are investigating the incident based on viral videos. The Central Division DCP said the police have taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and have summoned those involved for questioning. Officers are investigating the footage and statements, and said a case will be registered if any serious offence is found.





Shilpa Shetty-owned Bastian

Shilpa Shetty had partnered with restaurateur Ranjit Bindra, founder of the Bastian brand, in 2019. Shilpa Shetty acquired a 50% stake in Bastian Hospitality, which operates several restaurants, including Bastian and One Street, as well as a meal plan service called Whole and Then Some. Bastian expanded to multiple locations, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Goa. However, Bastian Bandra closed its doors in September 2025, citing a strategic shift to focus on new ventures.