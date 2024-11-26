Shillong Teer is a unique archery-based lottery game, regulated under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act

The much-anticipated Shillong Teer Results for today, November 26, 2024, will be announced soon. Participants can check the results for various games, including Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai, on official websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in.

The results will include the winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2. These numbers are based on the total arrows that hit the target during the games, held at the Polo Ground in Shillong. The first round of games starts at 10:30 AM, drawing significant attention from participants eager to test their luck.

What is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a unique archery-based lottery game, regulated under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. Organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), it allows participants to bet on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. The game has two rounds, and the winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows hitting the target.

How to Check Shillong Teer Results?

To access the results for November 26, visit the official websites listed above. Look for the section labeled “Shillong Teer Result for November 26, 2024” to find the winning numbers. The results for all eight games will be updated shortly after the games conclude.

Latest Results

Shillong Morning Teer

Round 1: 43

Round 2: 84

Juwai Morning Teer

Round 1: 68

Round 2: 79

Shillong Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Shillong Night Teer results are yet to be updated.

Stay tuned to the official websites for the latest updates and the complete result chart.