Tickets for the Shillong Teer lottery are available at prices ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 50 from authorized vendors. This lottery not only provides an opportunity for playeto win cash prizes but also promotes archery among youth, encouraging them to engage more actively in the sport.

The Shillong Teer lottery is a traditional game that holds significant cultural importance in Meghalaya, attracting participants from across eastern India, particularly West Bengal and the Northeast. Organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Institute, this unique lottery features two rounds of archery each day, with results announced at 4 PM and 5 PM, except on Sundays.



How the Game Works



Participants place bets on two-digit numbers, predicting how many arrows will hit the target during the competition. The first round involves skilled archeshooting 30 arrows, while the second round consists of 20 arrows. The winning numbeare determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows that successfully strike the target.



Daily Results

For those eager to check today's results, the winning numbefor November 20, 2024, will be announced shortly after the draws. Participants can view the outcomes on official websites or through news updates dedicated to Meghalaya's lottery results.



Upcoming Draws



The schedule for upcoming draws includes:

Shillong Morning Teer: Results at 10:30 AM and 11:30 AM

Juwai Morning Teer: Results at 10:35 AM and 11:35 AM

Shillong Teer: First round results at 3:44 PM and second round at 4:37 PM

Khanapara Teer: Results at 4 PM and 4:40 PM

Shillong Night Teer: First round results at 7:15 PM and second round at 8 PM



The Shillong Teer lottery not only offea chance to win money but also supports local archery initiatives, making it a popular choice among participants.