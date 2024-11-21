Shillong Teer Results TODAY November 21, 2024 Live Updates: Check winning numbers here

The Shillong Teer Lottery winning numbers for November 21, 2024, reflect a traditional game that is deeply embedded in the culture of Meghalaya. This lottery is a popular sport throughout eastern India, particularly attracting participants and viewers from West Bengal and the northeastern states. Results for the Shillong Teer Lottery are announced daily at 4 PM and 5 PM, with the exception of Sundays. Notably, the game operates legally under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, contributing to its widespread popularity and engagement among the public.

How to Play

To participate in Shillong Teer, individuals purchase tickets priced between Rs 1 and Rs 100. Ticket sales begin at 10 AM from Monday to Saturday. The game consists of two rounds: in the first round, 50 archers shoot up to 30 arrows each, while in the second round, 30 archers shoot up to 20 arrows each. The results are announced around 4 PM and 5 PM daily.

Results and Other Lottery Games

The results for both rounds can be checked on the official website, meghalayateer.com. In addition to Shillong Teer, other popular lottery games in Meghalaya include Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer, all of which are legally regulated under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

SHILLONG MORNING TEER COMMON NUMBERS



Direct Numbers: 45, 98, 67

House: 4, 9

Ending: 2, 9

JUWAI MORNING TEER COMMON NUMBERS

Direct Numbers: 02, 79, 57

House: 2, 3

Ending: 8, 1

SHILLONG TEER COMMON NUMBERS

Direct Numbers: 01, 50, 89

House: 2, 8

Ending: 7, 3

WINNING NUMBERS FOR NOVEMBER 21

SHILLONG MORNING TEER

Shillong Morning Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 10:30 am

Shillong Morning Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 11:30 am

JUWAI MORNING TEER

Juwai Morning Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 10:35 am

Juwai Morning Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 11:35 am

JUWAI TEER RESULT

Juwai Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 1:45 pm

Juwai Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 2:25 pm



SHILLONG TEER RESULT

Shillong Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 3:44 pm

Shillong Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 4:37 pm

KHANAPARA TEER RESULT

Khanapara Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 4 pm

Khanapara Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 4:40 pm

JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT

Winning number for Jowai: Result at 4:35 pm

Winning number for Ladrymbai: Result at 4:40 pm

SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT

Shillong Night Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 7:15 pm

Shillong Night Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 8 pm

JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT

Jowai Night Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 8:15 pm

Jowai Night Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 9 pm.