The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association conducts the Shillong Teer lottery daily at the Shillong Polo Ground in Meghalaya, allowing participants to win significant cash prizes. This unique game promotes archery as a sport and encourages community participation and cultural engagement.

About Shillong Teer

Shillong Teer is a distinctive lottery game that blends archery with the element of chance. Deeply rooted in the traditions of the Khasi tribe, it has been part of Meghalaya's culture for generations. The game is held every evening, except on Sundays and public holidays, where skilled archers aim at a target while participants try to predict the number of arrows that hit the mark.

How to Participate

To join Shillong Teer, participants purchase tickets ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 100. Ticket sales start at 10 AM from Monday to Saturday. The game comprises two rounds: in the first round, 50 archers shoot up to 30 arrows each, and in the second round, 30 archers fire up to 20 arrows each. The results for the two rounds are announced around 4 PM and 5 PM respectively.

Checking Results and Other Lotteries

Participants can check the results of Shillong Teer and other lottery games on the official website, meghalayateer.com. Other popular games in the state include Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, Ladrymbai Teer, and Shillong Morning Teer. All these games operate legally under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.



SHILLONG MORNING TEER COMMON NUMBERS

Direct Numbers: 56, 23, 98

House: 6, 2

Ending: 1, 0



JUWAI MORNING TEER COMMON NUMBERS

Direct Numbers: 48, 46, 00

House: 6, 8

Ending: 1, 3



SHILLONG TEER COMMON NUMBERS

Direct Numbers: 16, 89, 05

House: 4, 1

Ending: 9, 2



