Participants can check the winning numbers from various games conducted by the Meghalaya Lottery Department, including Shillong Teer, Juwai Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai, and Night Teer.

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association organizes the Shillong Teer lottery daily at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya, offering participants the chance to win substantial cash prizes. This distinctive game not only fosters interest in archery among youth but also encourages greater involvement in the sport.



Overview of Shillong Teer

Shillong Teer is a unique lottery game that combines elements of archery and chance. It has been played for centuries by the Khasi tribe and is deeply rooted in local culture. The game is held every evening, except on Sundays and public holidays, where archers shoot arrows at targets and participants predict the number of arrows that hit the target.

How to Play

To participate in Shillong Teer, individuals purchase tickets priced between ₹1 and ₹100. Ticket sales begin at 10 AM from Monday to Saturday. The game consists of two rounds: in the first round, 50 archers shoot up to 30 arrows each, while in the second round, 30 archers shoot up to 20 arrows each. The results are announced around 4 PM and 5 PM daily.



Results and Other Lottery Games

The results for both rounds can be checked on the official website, meghalayateer.com. In addition to Shillong Teer, other popular lottery games in Meghalaya include Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and

Ladrymbai Teer, all of which are legally regulated under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.



WINNING NUMBERS FOR NOVEMBER 18



SHILLONG MORNING TEER

Shillong Morning Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 10:30 am

Shillong Morning Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 11:30 am

JUWAI MORNING TEER

Juwai Morning Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 10:35 am

Juwai Morning Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 11:35 am

JUWAI TEER RESULT

Juwai Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 1:45 pm

Juwai Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 2:25 pm

SHILLONG TEER RESULT

Shillong Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 3:44 pm

Shillong Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 4:37 pm

KHANAPARA TEER RESULT

Khanapara Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 4 pm

Khanapara Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 4:40 pm

JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT

Winning number for Jowai: Result at 4:35 pm

Winning number for Ladrymbai: Result at 4:40 pm

SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT

Shillong Night Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 7:15 pm

Shillong Night Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 8 pm

JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT

Jowai Night Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 8:15 pm

Jowai Night Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 9 pm