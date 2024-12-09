The Shillong Teer game involves two rounds of archery each day, where participants predict the last two digits of the total number of arrows that successfully hit a target.

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game played in Meghalaya, particularly in the capital city of Shillong. Known locally as "Thoh Tim," which translates to "guess the number," this game combines elements of archery and betting, attracting both locals and tourists.



How Shillong Teer Works



The game involves two rounds of archery each day, where participants predict the last two digits of the total number of arrows that successfully hit a target. The process is straightforward:

Archers: In the first round, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each at a designated target. In the second round, 30 archers shoot 20 arrows each.

Betting: Players place bets on numbers ranging from 00 to 99 before the rounds begin.

Results: The results are announced shortly after each round, with the first round results declared at 3:45 PM and the second at 4:45 PM.

Betting and Prizes



Participants can purchase tickets for as little as Rs 1 up to Rs 100, depending on their preference. The prize structure is enticing:

For every Rs 1 bet in the first round, players can win Rs 80.

For every Rs 1 bet in the second round, the potential winning is Rs 60.

If a player correctly predicts the last two digits for both rounds, they can win up to Rs 4,000.



Historical Context



Shillong Teer has its roots in the Khasi tribe's archery traditions and has been played for centuries. The game gained legal status in 1982 under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax Act, allowing it to be organized officially and contributing to local revenue.



Cultural Significance



The game is not only a source of entertainment but also serves as a community gathering point where people come together to watch the archery and participate in betting. It has become an integral part of Shillong's cultural fabric, drawing attention from various parts of India.



Shillong Teer is more than just a lottery; it embodies a unique blend of sport, community engagement, and tradition. With its simple rules and exciting prizes, it continues to be a popular pastime for many in Meghalaya.



SHILLONG MORNING TEER COMMON NUMBERS

Direct Numbers: 68, 10, 92

House: 7, 3

Ending: 5, 4



JUWAI MORNING TEER COMMON NUMBERS

Direct Numbers: 48, 52, 88

House: 6, 8

Ending: 1, 2



SHILLONG TEER COMMON NUMBERS

Direct Numbers: 47, 01, 95

House: 7, 6

Ending: 0, 4

WINNING NUMBERS FOR DECEMBER 9

SHILLONG MORNING TEER

Shillong Morning Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 10:30 am

Shillong Morning Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 11:30 am



JUWAI MORNING TEER

Juwai Morning Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 10:35 am

Juwai Morning Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 11:35 am



JUWAI TEER RESULT

Juwai Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 1:45 pm

Juwai Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 2:25 pm



SHILLONG TEER RESULT

Shillong Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 3:44 pm

Shillong Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 4:37 pm

KHANAPARA TEER RESULT

Khanapara Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 4 pm

Khanapara Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 4:40 pm



JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT

Winning number for Jowai: Result at 4:35 pm

Winning number for Ladrymbai: Result at 4:40 pm



SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT

Shillong Night Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 7:15 pm

Shillong Night Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 8 pm



JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT

Jowai Night Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 8:15 pm

Jowai Night Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 9 pm.