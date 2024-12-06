Shillong Teer is a legal lottery under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. Unlike regular lotteries, it revolves around archery, where participants place bets on numbers based on the outcome of an archery session.

Shillong Teer is a traditional and unique lottery game played in Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya, India. It combines archery and number-based betting, making it both a cultural activity and a form of entertainment.

What is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a legal lottery under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. Unlike regular lotteries, it revolves around archery, where participants place bets on numbers based on the outcome of an archery session.



How It Works:

Archery Sessions:

Archers, usually from local clubs, shoot a specified number of arrows at a target in two rounds.

The total number of arrows that hit the target is counted to determine the winning numbers.

Number Betting:

Players choose numbers from 0 to 99, predicting the last two digits of the total arrows that hit the target (e.g., if 467 arrows hit, the winning number is 67).

Daily Schedule:

The game is held every day except Sunday.

First Round Result: Declared around 3:45 PM.

Second Round Result: Declared around 4:45 PM.

How to Play:

Players buy tickets from licensed counters or agents across Meghalaya.

Tickets are purchased for a small amount, and the payout is based on the type of bet and accuracy of the prediction.

While Shillong Teer is exciting, it’s important to approach it as entertainment rather than a guaranteed way to earn money. Play responsibly and within your means.