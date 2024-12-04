Shillong Teer is not just a lottery but also a reflection of the region’s culture and traditional archery practices. It provides livelihood opportunities for many, from archers to ticket sellers.

The Shillong Teer lottery is a unique and popular archery-based lottery game played in Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya, India. It is run under the supervision of the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, making it a legal lottery in the state. Here’s what you need to know about Shillong Teer:

How It Works:

Archery Game: The game is centered around an archery competition, where archers shoot a fixed number of arrows at a target.

Number Guessing: Participants predict the last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the target (e.g., if 764 arrows hit the target, the winning number is 64).

Draws: The game happens in two rounds daily except Sundays. The first round’s results are announced around 4:00 PM, and the second round’s results are announced around 5:00 PM.

Buying Tickets:

Tickets are sold by authorized agents or counters across Meghalaya.

Players choose their numbers (0-99) and buy tickets for their preferred bet.

Prizes:

The payout for winning depends on the bet amount and the type of win. For instance, a single-digit bet often has a higher payout ratio than other types.

Cultural Significance:

Shillong Teer is not just a lottery but also a reflection of the region’s culture and traditional archery practices. It provides livelihood opportunities for many, from archers to ticket sellers.

Responsible Gaming:

While it’s an exciting game, it’s essential to participate responsibly and within personal financial limits, as lotteries are a game of chance.