Tickets for the Shillong Teer lottery are available at prices ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 50 at authorised vendors. Sales typically begin at 10 AM and continue until 3:30 PM on days when the lottery is held.

The Shillong Teer lottery is a unique game deeply rooted in the culture of Meghalaya, attracting participants from across eastern India, particularly West Bengal and the Northeast. Organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, this lottery features two rounds of archery each day, with results announced at 4 PM and 5 PM, except on Sundays.



How the Game Works



Participants place bets on two-digit numbers, predicting how many arrows will hit the target during the competition. Each round lasts two minutes, with skilled archers shooting 30 arrows in the first round and 20 in the second. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows that successfully strike the target.

Ticket Information



Tickets for the Shillong Teer lottery are available at prices ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 50 at authorised vendors. Sales typically begin at 10 AM and continue until 3:30 PM on days when the lottery is held.

SHILLONG MORNING TEER COMMON NUMBERS



Direct Numbers: 56, 82, 02

House: 7, 6

Ending: 9, 3

advertisement

JUWAI MORNING TEER COMMON NUMBERS

Direct Numbers: 99, 00, 65

House: 4, 3

Ending: 8, 9

SHILLONG TEER COMMON NUMBERS

Direct Numbers: 73, 28, 69

House: 1, 5

Ending: 4, 0

WINNING NUMBERS FOR DECEMBER 3

SHILLONG MORNING TEER

Shillong Morning Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 10:30 am

Shillong Morning Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 11:30 am

JUWAI MORNING TEER

Juwai Morning Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 10:35 am

Juwai Morning Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 11:35 am

JUWAI TEER RESULT

Juwai Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 1:45 pm

Juwai Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 2:25 pm

SHILLONG TEER RESULT

Shillong Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 3:44 pm

Shillong Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 4:37 pm

KHANAPARA TEER RESULT

Khanapara Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 4 pm

Khanapara Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 4:40 pm

JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT

Winning number for Jowai: Result at 4:35 pm

Winning number for Ladrymbai: Result at 4:40 pm

SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT

Shillong Night Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 7:15 pm

Shillong Night Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 8 pm

JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT

Jowai Night Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 8:15 pm

Jowai Night Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 9 pm.