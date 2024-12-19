hillong Teer is played thrice daily: Morning, Afternoon and Night. The main contest is played during the day, with results announced an hour apart, at around 3:45 pm and 4:45 pm, respectively.

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Institute (KHASI) holds the Shillong Teer lottery each day of a week at Meghalaya’s Shillong Polo Stadium, with competitors having the opportunity to win huge cash prizes. This event promotes archery among children and encourages them to practise and play more. Below is a complete list of winning numbers for all games the Meghalaya Lottery Department plays. Shillong Teer is played thrice daily: Morning, Afternoon and Night. The main contest is played during the day, with results announced an hour apart, at around 3:45 pm and 4:45 pm, respectively.

The complete list of winning numbers from the various games offered by the Meghalaya Lottery Department is shown below. View the tests' results: Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai, Shillong Teer and Shillong Night Teer.

SHILLONG MORNING TEER COMMON NUMBERS

Direct Numbers: 56, 13, 07

House: 7, 4

Ending: 2, 2

SHILLONG TEER COMMON NUMBERS

Direct Numbers: 00, 48, 71

House: 9, 7

Ending: 0, 2



WINNING NUMBERS FOR DECEMBER 19

SHILLONG MORNING TEER

Shillong Morning Teer First Round Winning Number: Result soon

Shillong Morning Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 11:30 am

JUWAI MORNING TEER

Juwai Morning Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 10:35 am

Juwai Morning Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 11:35 am

JUWAI TEER RESULT

Juwai Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 1:45 pm

Juwai Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 2:25 pm



SHILLONG TEER RESULT

Shillong Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 3:44 pm

Shillong Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 4:37 pm

KHANAPARA TEER RESULT

Khanapara Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 4 pm

Khanapara Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 4:40 pm



JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT

Winning number for Jowai: Result at 4:35 pm

Winning number for Ladrymbai: Result at 4:40 pm



SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT

Shillong Night Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 7:15 pm

Shillong Night Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 8 pm



JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT

Jowai Night Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 8:15 pm

Jowai Night Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 9 pm