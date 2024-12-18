Tickets for the Shillong Teer lottery are available from authorised vendors at prices ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 50. This lottery not only allows players to win cash prizes but also promotes archery among youth, encouraging them to engage more actively in the sport.

The Shillong Teer lottery is a traditional game that holds significant cultural importance in Meghalaya, attracting participants from across eastern India, particularly West Bengal and the Northeast. Organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Institute, this unique lottery features two rounds of archery each day, with results announced at 4 PM and 5 PM, except on Sundays.

How the Game Works

Participants place bets on two-digit numbers, predicting how many arrows will hit the target during the competition. The first round involves skilled archers shooting 30 arrows, while the second round consists of 20 arrows. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows that successfully strike the target.

Tickets for the Shillong Teer lottery are available from authorised vendors at prices ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 50. This lottery not only allows players to win cash prizes but also promotes archery among youth, encouraging them to engage more actively in the sport.

Daily Results



For those eager to check today's results, the winning number for December 18, 2024, will be announced shortly after the draws. Participants can view the outcomes on official websites or through news updates on Meghalaya's lottery results.



SHILLONG MORNING TEER COMMON NUMBERS



Direct Numbers: 62, 19, 83

House: 0, 5

Ending: 4, 7



JUWAI MORNING TEER COMMON NUMBERS



Direct Numbers: 08, 22, 89

House: 3, 7

Ending: 1, 3



SHILLONG TEER COMMON NUMBERS

Direct Numbers: 00, 48, 71

House: 9, 7

Ending: 0, 2



WINNING NUMBERS FOR DECEMBER 18



SHILLONG MORNING TEER

Shillong Morning Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 10:30 am

Shillong Morning Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 11:30 am

JUWAI MORNING TEER



Juwai Morning Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 10:35 am

Juwai Morning Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 11:35 am

JUWAI TEER RESULT

Juwai Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 1:45 pm

Juwai Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 2:25 pm

SHILLONG TEER RESULT

Shillong Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 3:44 pm

Shillong Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 4:37 pm

KHANAPARA TEER RESULT

Khanapara Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 4 pm

Khanapara Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 4:40 pm

JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT

Winning number for Jowai: Result at 4:35 pm

Winning number for Ladrymbai: Result at 4:40 pm



SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT



Shillong Night Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 7:15 pm

Shillong Night Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 8 pm

JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT



Jowai Night Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 8:15 pm

Jowai Night Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 9 pm.