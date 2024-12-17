Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game that is popular in Meghalaya, particularly in its capital city, Shillong. Known locally as "Thoh Tim," which translates to "guess the number," this game combines elements of archery and betting, attracting both locals and tourists. Shillong Teer has its roots in the archery traditions of the Khasi tribe and has been played for centuries. The game was legalized in 1982 under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax Act, allowing it to be organized officially and contributing to local revenue.

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game that is popular in Meghalaya, particularly in its capital city, Shillong. Known locally as "Thoh Tim," which translates to "guess the number," this game combines elements of archery and betting, attracting both locals and tourists. Shillong Teer has its roots in the archery traditions of the Khasi tribe and has been played for centuries. The game was legalized in 1982 under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax Act, allowing it to be organized officially and contributing to local revenue.



How Shillong Teer Works



The game consists of two rounds of archery held daily, except on Sundays and public holidays. Here's how it operates:



Archers: In the first round, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each at a designated target. In the second round, 30 archers shoot 20 arrows each.

Betting: Participants place bets on numbers ranging from 00 to 99 before the rounds begin. The objective is to predict the last two digits of the total number of arrows that successfully hit the target.



Results Announcement: The results are declared shortly after each round, with the first round results announced at 3:45 PM and the second at 4:45 PM.

Prizes



For every Rs 1 bet in the first round, players can win Rs 80.

For every Rs 1 bet in the second round, the potential winning is Rs 60.

If a player correctly predicts the last two digits for both rounds, they can win up to Rs 4,000.