The much-anticipated Shillong Teer Results for December 16, 2024 (Monday), will be announced soon. Participants can check the results for various games, including Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai, on official websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in.

The results will include the winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2. These numbers are based on the total arrows that hit the target during the games, held at the Polo Ground in Shillong. The first round of games starts at 10:30 AM, drawing significant attention from participants eager to test their luck.

What is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a unique archery-based lottery game, regulated under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. Organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), it allows participants to bet on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. The game has two rounds, and the winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows hitting the target.

How to Check Shillong Teer Results?

To access the results for November 26, visit the official websites listed above. Look for the section labeled "Shillong Teer Result for November 26, 2024" to find the winning numbers.



SHILLONG MORNING TEER COMMON NUMBERS



Direct Numbers: 78, 40, 12

House: 3, 5

Ending: 8, 9



JUWAI MORNING TEER COMMON NUMBERS

Direct Numbers: 08, 22, 89

House: 3, 7

Ending: 1, 3



SHILLONG TEER COMMON NUMBERS

Direct Numbers: 64, 87, 75

House: 1, 9

Ending: 4, 6

WINNING NUMBERS FOR DECEMBER 16

SHILLONG MORNING TEER

Shillong Morning Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 10:30 am

Shillong Morning Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 11:30 am

JUWAI MORNING TEER

Juwai Morning Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 10:35 am

Juwai Morning Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 11:35 am

JUWAI TEER RESULT

Juwai Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 1:45 pm

Juwai Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 2:25 pm

SHILLONG TEER RESULT

Shillong Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 3:44 pm

Shillong Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 4:37 pm

KHANAPARA TEER RESULT

Khanapara Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 4 pm

Khanapara Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 4:40 pm

JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT

Winning number for Jowai: Result at 4:35 pm

Winning number for Ladrymbai: Result at 4:40 pm

SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT

Shillong Night Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 7:15 pm

Shillong Night Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 8 pm

JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT

Jowai Night Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 8:15 pm

Jowai Night Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 9 pm.