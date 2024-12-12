Shillong Teer consists of two rounds held daily, except on Sundays and public holidays. In the first round, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each at a target, while in the second round, 30 archers shoot 20 arrows each.

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game that is immensely popular in Meghalaya, particularly in its capital, Shillong. The game, known locally as "Thoh Tim," combines elements of archery with betting, attracting both locals and tourists.



How Shillong Teer Works



Game Structure: Shillong Teer consists of two rounds held daily, except on Sundays and public holidays. In the first round, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each at a target, while in the second round, 30 archers shoot 20 arrows each.



Betting Process: Participants place bets on numbers ranging from 00 to 99 before the rounds begin. The goal is to predict the last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the target.

Results Announcement: The results are declared shortly after each round, with the first round results announced at 3:45 PM and the second round at 4:45 PM.



Prizes

Winnings: For every Rs 1 bet in the first round, players can win Rs 80, while a Rs 1 bet in the second round can yield Rs 60. If a player correctly predicts the last two digits for both rounds, they can win up to Rs 4,000.



Cultural Significance

Historical Roots: The game has roots in the archery traditions of the Khasi tribe and has been played for centuries. It was legalized in 1982 under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax Act, allowing it to be organised officially.



Community Impact: Shillong Teer has become a significant source of entertainment and income for many locals, especially during challenging times like the COVID-19 pandemic.