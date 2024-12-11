The Shillong Teer lottery not only provides an opportunity for players to win cash prizes but also promotes archery among youth, encouraging them to engage more actively in the sport. Tickets for the lottery are available at prices ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 50 from authorised vendors.

The Shillong Teer lottery is a traditional game deeply rooted in the culture of Meghalaya, attracting players from across eastern India, particularly from West Bengal and the Northeast. This unique lottery is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Institute (KHASI) and features two rounds of archery each day, with results announced at 4 pm and 5 pm, except on Sundays.

Participants place bets on two-digit numbers, predicting how many arrows will hit the target during the competition. Each round lasts two minutes, with skilled archers shooting 30 arrows in the first round and 20 in the second. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows that successfully strike the target.

The Shillong Teer lottery not only provides an opportunity for players to win cash prizes but also promotes archery among youth, encouraging them to engage more actively in the sport. Tickets for the lottery are available at prices ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 50 from authorised vendors.

For those eager to check today’s results, the winning numbers for November 20, 2024, will be available shortly after the draws. Participants can view the outcomes on official websites or through news updates dedicated to Meghalaya's lottery results.



SHILLONG MORNING TEER COMMON NUMBERS

Direct Numbers: 67, 24, 29

House: 7, 3

Ending: 5, 0

SHILLONG TEER COMMON NUMBERS

Direct Numbers: 05, 39, 29

House: 1, 6

Ending: 6, 8

WINNING NUMBERS FOR DECEMBER 11



SHILLONG MORNING TEER

Shillong Morning Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 10:30 am

Shillong Morning Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 11:30 am



JUWAI MORNING TEER

Juwai Morning Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 10:35 am

Juwai Morning Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 11:35 am

JUWAI TEER RESULT

Juwai Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 1:45 pm

Juwai Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 2:25 pm

SHILLONG TEER RESULT

Shillong Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 3:44 pm

Shillong Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 4:37 pm

KHANAPARA TEER RESULT

Khanapara Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 4 pm

Khanapara Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 4:40 pm

JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT

Winning number for Jowai: Result at 4:35 pm

Winning number for Ladrymbai: Result at 4:40 pm

SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT

Shillong Night Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 7:15 pm

Shillong Night Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 8 pm

JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT

Jowai Night Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 8:15 pm

Jowai Night Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 9 pm.