The complete list of winning numbers from all of the games offered by the Meghalaya Lottery Department is provided here. See the Shillong Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai, Khanapara Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Teer, and Juwai Teer outcomes.

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association hosts the Shillong Teer lottery every day at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya, allowing players to win substantial cash prizes. Young people's interest in archery is sparked by this unusual game, which also motivates them to practise and participate in the sport more frequently.

WINNING NUMBERS FOR NOVEMBER 15:

SHILLONG MORNING TEER

Shillong Morning Teer First Round Winning Number: Result soon

Shillong Morning Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 11:30 am

JUWAI MORNING TEER

Juwai Morning Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 10:35 am

Juwai Morning Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 11:35 am

SHILLONG TEER COMMON NUMBERS

Direct Numbers: 54, 31, 98

House: 1, 5

Ending: 8, 7

JUWAI TEER RESULT

Juwai Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 1:45 pm

Juwai Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 2:25 pm

SHILLONG TEER RESULT

Shillong Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 3:44 pm

Shillong Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 4:37 pm

KHANAPARA TEER RESULT

Khanapara Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 4 pm

Khanapara Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 4:40 pm

JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT

Winning number for Jowai: Result at 4:35 pm

Winning number for Ladrymbai: Result at 4:40 pm

SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT

Shillong Night Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 7:15 pm

Shillong Night Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 8 pm

JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT

Jowai Night Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 8:15 pm

Jowai Night Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 9 pm

The Shillong Teer lottery provides a great opportunity to win money while supporting the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Results can be found on the KHASA website or at meghalayateer.com.

How to Play Shillong Teer

The Teer game consists of two rounds, each lasting two minutes.

In the first round, expert archers shoot 30 arrows; in the second, they fire 20.

Bettors predict how many arrows will hit the target, choosing a number between 0 and 99.

If your prediction is correct in either round, you win.

Tickets range from Rs 1 to Rs 50 at authorized locations.

The total amount wagered and the precision of the forecasts determine the Shillong Teer lottery reward. For instance, if you correctly forecast the first round with a bet of Rs 1, you can win Rs 80. If you anticipate the second round, you can win Rs 60. A contestant may win up to Rs 4,000 if they accurately forecast both rounds.

Other Teer lotteries, such as Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer, are held throughout Meghalaya in addition to Shillong Teer. Go to the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) website for the most recent information and results.