The complete list of winning numbers from the various games offered by the Meghalaya Lottery Department is shown below. View the results for the following tests: Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai, Shillong Teer, and Shillong Night Teer.

Shillong Teer Lottery November 29, 2024: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Institute (KHASI) holds the Shillong Teer lottery each day of a week at Meghalaya’s Shillong Polo Stadium, with competitors having the opportunity to win huge cash prizes. This event not only promotes archery among children but also encourages them to practise and play more. Below is a complete list of winning numbers for all of the games that the Meghalaya Lottery Department plays. Shillong Teer is played three times a day: Morning, Afternoon and Night. The main contest is played during the day, with results being announced an hour apart, at around 3:45 pm and 4:45 pm respectively.

Shillong Teer Lottery November 29, 2024: SHILLONG Friday MORNING TEER COMMON NUMBERS

Direct Numbers: To be updated soon

House: To be updated soon

Ending: To be updated soon Juwai Teer

Juwai Teer 1st Round Winning Number: To be announced

Juwai Teer 2nd Round Winning Number: To be announced

Shillong Teer Lottery November 29, 2024: Shillong Teer

Shillong Teer 1st round winning number: To be announced

Shillong Teer 2nd round winning number: To be announced at 4:45 pm

Shillong Teer Lottery November 29, 2024: SHILLONG Friday MORNING TEER WINNING NUMBERS

Winning number for First Round: Result at 10:30 am

Winning number for Second Round: Result at 11:30 am

Shillong Teer Lottery November 29, 2024: JUWAI Friday MORNING TEER WINNING NUMBERS

Winning number for First Round: Result at 10:30 am

Winning number for Second Round: Result at 11:30 am

Shillong Teer Lottery November 29, 2024: SHILLONG Friday TEER WINNING NUMBERS

Winning number for First Round: Result at 4:15 pm

Winning number for Second Round: Result at 5:15 pm

Shillong Teer Lottery November 29, 2024: HOW DOES THE SHILLONG LOTTERY WORK?

There are two rounds of the game, each lasting two minutes.

Proficient archers can shoot 20 arrows in the second round and 30 in the first.

In one or both of these rounds, players can place bets on the number of arrows that will hit the target.

To indicate your best estimate of the number of arrows that will hit the target, pick a number between 0 and 99. In either round, participants can win if their predictions come true.

Tickets for the lottery can be purchased from licensed stores for Rs 1, Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 20, or Rs 50.



(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The information on this page is provided solely for informational purposes and should not be taken as advice or endorsement. DNA does not promote or support participation in the lottery in any form.)