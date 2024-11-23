This unique game not only promotes archery among young people, but also motivates them to practise and participate more actively in the sport.

Shillong Teer Lottery November 23, 2024: The Shillong Teer Lottery is a traditional game with profound cultural roots in Meghalaya. The majority of fans of the Shillong lottery game come from West Bengal and the Northeast, making it a popular sport throughout eastern India. Except Sundays, the Shillong Teer Lottery results are announced every day between 4 and 5 p.m. Most significantly, the game is popular and permitted by Meghalaya's Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

The complete list of winning numbers from the various games offered by the Meghalaya Lottery Department is shown below. View the results for the following tests: Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai, Shillong Teer, and Shillong Night Teer.

SHILLONG MORNING TEER COMMON NUMBERS

Direct Numbers: 56, 92, 39

House: 4, 0

Ending: 6, 1

JUWAI MORNING TEER COMMON NUMBERS

Direct Numbers: 02, 79, 57

House: 2, 3

Ending: 8, 1

SHILLONG TEER COMMON NUMBERS

Direct Numbers: 01, 50, 89

House: 2, 8

Ending: 7, 3

WINNING NUMBERS FOR NOVEMBER 23

SHILLONG MORNING TEER

Shillong Morning Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 10:30 am

Shillong Morning Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 11:30 am

JUWAI MORNING TEER

Juwai Morning Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 10:35 am

Juwai Morning Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 11:35 am

JUWAI TEER RESULT

Juwai Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 1:45 pm

Juwai Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 2:25 pm

SHILLONG TEER RESULT

Shillong Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 3:44 pm

Shillong Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 4:37 pm

KHANAPARA TEER RESULT

Khanapara Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 4 pm

Khanapara Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 4:40 pm

JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT

Winning number for Jowai: Result at 4:35 pm

Winning number for Ladrymbai: Result at 4:40 pm

SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT

Shillong Night Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 7:15 pm

Shillong Night Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 8 pm

JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT

Jowai Night Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 8:15 pm

Jowai Night Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 9 pm.