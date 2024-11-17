The results of the Shillong Teer Lottery results are announced daily at 4 PM and 5 PM, except on Sundays.

Shillong Teer Lottery November 17, 2024: The Shillong Teer Lottery is a traditional game with profound cultural roots in Meghalaya. The majority of fans of the Shillong lottery game come from West Bengal and the Northeast, making it a popular sport throughout eastern India. Except Sundays, the Shillong Teer Lottery results are announced every day between 4 and 5 p.m. Most significantly, the game is popular and permitted by Meghalaya's Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Shillong Teer Lucky Winning Numbers for November 17:

Shillong Morning Teer:

Shillong Morning Teer First Round Winning Number: OUT SOON

Shillong Morning Teer Second Round Winning Number: OUT SOON

Shillong Night Teer:

Shillong Night Teer First Round Winning Number: OUT SOON

Published: November 17, 2024 7:35 AM IST

By Abhijeet Sen |Edited by Abhijeet Sen



Shillong Teer Lottery Winning Numbers for November 17, 2024: Shillong Teer Lottery is a traditional game deeply rooting from Meghalaya’s culture. The Shillong lottery game is popular sport across eastern India and draws most of its viewers from West Bengal and Northeast. The results of the Shillong Teer Lottery results are announced daily at 4 PM and 5 PM, except on Sundays. Most importantly, the game is legal under Meghalaya’s Amusement and Betting Tax Act and attracts widespread interest. All updates on the winning numbers of the Shillong Teer will be updated here at India.com.

Shillong Night Teer Second Round Winning Number: OUT SOON

Shillong Teer Result

Shillong Teer First Round Winning Number: OUT SOON

Shillong Teer Second Round Winning Number: OUT SOON

Juwai Morning Teer:

Juwai Morning Teer First Round Winning Number: OUT SOON

Juwai Morning Teer Second Round Winning Number: OUT SOON

Juwai Teer Results

Juwai Teer First Round Winning Number: OUT SOON

Juwai Teer Second Round Winning Number: OUT SOON

Shillong Teer Common- Hit numbers:

Direct Numbers: 54, 31, 98

House: 1, 5

Ending: 8, 7

Khanapara Teer Result

Khanapara Teer First Round Winning Number: OUT SOON

Khanapara Teer Second Round Winning Number: OUT SOON

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The information on this page is provided solely for informational purposes and should not be taken as advice or endorsement. DNA does not promote or support participation in the lottery in any form.)