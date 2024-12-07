Shillong Teer Lottery December 7, 2024: The complete list of winning numbers from the various games offered by the Meghalaya Lottery Department is shown below. View the results for the following tests: Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai, Shillong Teer, and Shillong Night Teer.

Shillong Teer Lottery December 7, 2024 Saturday: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Institute (KHASI) holds the Shillong Teer lottery each day of a week at Meghalaya’s Shillong Polo Stadium, with competitors having the opportunity to win huge cash prizes. This event promotes archery among children and encourages them to practise and play more.

Below is a complete list of winning numbers for all games the Meghalaya Lottery Department plays. Shillong Teer is played thrice daily: Morning, Afternoon and Night. The main contest is played during the day, with results announced an hour apart, at around 3:45 pm and 4:45 pm respectively.

Shillong Teer Lottery December 7, 2024 Saturday: SHILLONG MORNING TEER COMMON NUMBERS

SHILLONG MORNING TEER

Shillong Morning Teer First Round Winning Number:

Shillong Morning Teer Second Round Winning Number:

JUWAI MORNING TEER

Juwai Morning Teer First Round Winning Number:

Juwai Morning Teer Second Round Winning Number:

SHILLONG TEER COMMON NUMBERS

Direct Numbers:

House:

Ending:

WINNING NUMBERS FOR December 7, 2024 Saturday

JUWAI TEER RESULT

Juwai Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 1:45 pm

Juwai Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 2:25 pm

SHILLONG TEER RESULT

Shillong Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 3:44 pm

Shillong Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 4:37 pm

KHANAPARA TEER RESULT

Khanapara Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 4 pm

Khanapara Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 4:40 pm

JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT

Winning number for Jowai: Result at 4:35 pm

Winning number for Ladrymbai: Result at 4:40 pm

SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT

Shillong Night Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 7:15 pm

Shillong Night Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 8 pm

JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT

Jowai Night Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 8:15 pm

Jowai Night Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 9 pm