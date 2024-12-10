Participants place bets on numbers ranging from 00 to 99 before the rounds begin. The objective is to predict the last two digits of the total number of arrows that successfully hit the target.

Shillong Teer is a unique and traditional archery-based lottery game that takes place in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong. The game combines elements of archery and betting, attracting both locals and tourists.

How Shillong Teer Works

Game Structure: Shillong Teer consists of two rounds of archery held daily, except on Sundays and public holidays. In the first round, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each at a target, while in the second round, 30 archers shoot 20 arrows each.



Betting Process:

Participants place bets on numbers ranging from 00 to 99 before the rounds begin. The objective is to predict the last two digits of the total number of arrows that successfully hit the target.

Results Announcement: The results are announced shortly after each round, with the first round results declared at 3:45 PM and the second round at 4:45 PM.



Prizes

Winnings: For every Rs 1 bet in the first round, players can win Rs 80, while a Rs 1 bet in the second round can yield Rs 60. If a player correctly predicts the last two digits for both rounds, they can win up to Rs 4,000.



Cultural Significance

Historical Roots: The game has roots in the archery traditions of the Khasi tribe and has been played for centuries. It was legalized in 1982 under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax Act, allowing it to be organised officially.



Community Impact: Shillong Teer has become a significant source of entertainment and income for many locals, especially during challenging times like the COVID-19 pandemic.



SHILLONG MORNING TEER COMMON NUMBERS

Direct Numbers: 54, 39, 81

House: 7, 4

Ending: 0, 6



SHILLONG TEER COMMON NUMBERS

Direct Numbers: 47, 01, 95

House: 7, 6

Ending: 0, 4



WINNING NUMBERS FOR DECEMBER 10



SHILLONG MORNING TEER

Shillong Morning Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 10:30 am

Shillong Morning Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 11:30 am

JUWAI MORNING TEER

Juwai Morning Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 10:35 am

Juwai Morning Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 11:35 am



JUWAI TEER RESULT

Juwai Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 1:45 pm

Juwai Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 2:25 pm

SHILLONG TEER RESULT

Shillong Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 3:44 pm

Shillong Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 4:37 pm



KHANAPARA TEER RESULT

Khanapara Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 4 pm

Khanapara Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 4:40 pm



JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT

Winning number for Jowai: Result at 4:35 pm

Winning number for Ladrymbai: Result at 4:40 pm



SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT

Shillong Night Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 7:15 pm

Shillong Night Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 8 pm

JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT

Jowai Night Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 8:15 pm

Jowai Night Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 9 pm.