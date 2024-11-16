Shillong Teer Lottery Winning Numbers for November 16, 2024: Except Sundays, the Shillong Teer Lottery results are announced every day between 4 and 5 p.m. Most significantly, the game is popular and permitted by Meghalaya's Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Shillong Teer Lottery Winning Numbers for November 16, 2024: Shillong Teer Lottery, a traditional game with profound cultural roots in Meghalaya. The majority of people who participate in the Shillong lottery game are from West Bengal and the Northeast, making it a popular sport throughout eastern India. Except Sundays, the Shillong Teer Lottery results are announced every day between 4 and 5 p.m. Most significantly, the game is popular and permitted by Meghalaya's Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Shillong Teer Lucky Winning Numbers for November 16 Friday:

SHILLONG MORNING TEER :

Shillong Morning Teer First Round Winning Number: OUT SOON

Shillong Morning Teer Second Round Winning Number: OUT SOON

JUWAI MORNING TEER

Juwai Morning Teer First Round Winning Number: OUT SOON

Juwai Morning Teer Second Round Winning Number: OUT SOON

JUWAI TEER RESULT

Juwai Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 1:45 pm

Juwai Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 2:25 pm

SHILLONG TEER COMMON NUMBERS

Direct Numbers: 54, 31, 98

House: 1, 5

Ending: 8, 7

Khanapara Teer Result

Khanapara Teer First Round Winning Number: OUT SOON

Khanapara Teer Second Round Winning Number: OUT SOON

Shillong Teer Result

Shillong Teer First Round Winning Number: OUT SOON

Shillong Teer Second Round Winning Number: OUT SOON

Juwai Teer Result

Juwai Teer First Round Winning Number: OUT SOON

Juwai Teer Second Round Winning Number: OUT SOON

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The information on this page is provided solely for informational purposes and should not be taken as advice or endorsement. DNA does not promote or support participation in the lottery in any form.)