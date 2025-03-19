Detailed list of winning numbers from various lottery draws conducted by the Meghalaya Lottery Department, including Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Night Teer, and Juwai Teer.

Shillong Teer Lottery Results TODAY March 19, 2025 LIVE Updates: Shillong Teer is a unique archery-based lottery game that interests both locals and tourists in Meghalaya, particularly in its capital, Shillong. Known locally as 'Thoh Tim,' which means 'guess the number,' this game combines elements of traditional archery with betting, creating an engaging experience for participants.

The game is a source of entertainment and provides economic opportunities for many locals. It has become a significant part of Shillong's culture, drawing crowds and fostering community engagement. With its blend of tradition and excitement, Shillong Teer thrives as a beloved pastime in Meghalaya.

Here are the live updates:



SHILLONG MORNING TEER COMMON NUMBERS

Direct Numbers: To be updated soon

House: To be updated soon

Ending: To be updated soon

JUWAI MORNING TEER COMMON NUMBERS

Direct Numbers: To be updated soon

House: To be updated soon

Ending: To be updated soon



WINNING NUMBERS FOR MARCH 19, 2025

SHILLONG MORNING TEER

Shillong Morning Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 10:30 am

Shillong Morning Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 11:30 am



JUWAI MORNING TEER

Juwai Morning Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 10:35 am

Juwai Morning Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 11:35 am



JUWAI TEER RESULT

Juwai Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 1:45 pm

Juwai Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 2:25 pm

SHILLONG TEER RESULT

Shillong Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 3:44 pm

Shillong Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 4:37 pm



KHANAPARA TEER RESULT

Khanapara Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 4 pm

Khanapara Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 4:40 pm



JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT

Winning number for Jowai: Result at 4:35 pm

Winning number for Ladrymbai: Result at 4:40 pm



SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT

Shillong Night Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 7:15 pm

Shillong Night Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 8 pm



JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT

Jowai Night Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 8:15 pm

Jowai Night Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 9 pm.