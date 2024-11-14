The complete list of winning numbers for the Meghalaya Lottery Department’s other games will be posted here. Please find the results for Shillong Teer, Juwai Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai and Night Teer below.

The Shillong Teer Lottery is a one-of-a-kind Meghalaya game in which the winner is determined by the number of arrows shot. The Shillong Teer Lottery results are declared daily at 4pm and 5pm other than Sundays. Under Meghalaya’s Amusement and Betting Tax Act and attracts widespread interest, the lottery game is legal.

The complete list of winning numbers for the Meghalaya Lottery Department’s other games will be posted here. Please find the results for Shillong Teer, Juwai Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai and Night Teer below.

Shillong Teer Lucky Winning Numbers for November 14:

Shillong Morning Teer Morning

Shillong Night Teer First Round Winning Number: OUT SOON

Shillong Night Teer Second Round Winning Number: OUT SOON

Shillong Night Teer Results

Shillong Night Teer First Round Winning Number: OUT SOON

Shillong Night Teer Second Round Winning Number: OUT SOON

Khanapara Teer Result

Khanapara Teer First Round Winning Number: OUT SOON

Khanapara Teer Second Round Winning Number: OUT SOON

Juwai Morning Teer Result

Juwai Morning Teer First Round Winning Number: OUT SOON

Juwai Morning Teer Second Round Winning Number: OUT SOON

Shillong Teer Result

Shillong Teer First Round Winning Number: OUT SOON

Shillong Teer Second Round Winning Number: OUT SOON

Juwai Teer Result

Juwai Teer First Round Winning Number: OUT SOON

Juwai Teer Second Round Winning Number: OUT SOON

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The information on this page is provided solely for informational purposes and should not be taken as advice or endorsement. DNA does not promote or support participation in the lottery in any form.)