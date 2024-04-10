Twitter
Shillong Meghalaya Lok Sabha constituency election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Meghalaya has two Lok Sabha constituencies -- Shillong and Tura. Both seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Apr 10, 2024, 10:35 PM IST

Voting for the Shillong constituency is set to take place on April 19, 2024, in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The results of the Shillong Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will be announced on June 4, 2024.
 
Meghalaya has two Lok Sabha constituencies: Shillong and Tura. Both seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, Vincent H. Pala of the INC won the Shillong Lok Sabha constituency with 419689 votes, while Jemino Mawthoh of the UDP got 267256 votes. Jemino Mawthoh lost by 152433 votes.

In the 2014 Shillong Lok Sabha constituency, Vincent H. Pala of the INC won with 209340 votes, while Prechard B. M. Basaiawmoit of the IND got 168961 votes. In 2014, the Shillong parliamentary constituency had 980740 registered voters.

The candidates contesting for the Shillong (ST) seat are Vincent Pala of the Indian National Congress, Ricky AJ Syngkon of the Voter's Party of India (VPP), Ampareen Lyngdoh of the National People's Party (NPP), and Robertjune Kharjahrin of the United Democratic Party (UDP).

The Regional Democratic Alliance, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and the Indian National Congress comprise the core political parties and coalitions in Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Lok Sabha 2024: Candidates List

Congress

Vincent H. Pala from Shillong, Meghalaya.

Saleng A. Sangma from Tura, Meghalaya.

National People’s Party (NPP)

Ampareen Lyngdoh from Shillong, Meghalaya.

Agatha Sangma from Tura, Meghalaya.

United Democratic Party (UDP)

Robertjune Kharjahrin from Shillong, Meghalaya.

Voice of the People Party (VPP)

Ricky AJ Syngkon from Shillong, Meghalaya.

Trinamool Congress (TMC)

Zenith Sangma from Tura, Meghalaya.

