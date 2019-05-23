Shillong Lok Sabha election results 2019 Meghalaya: Cong's Vincent Pala leads with substantial margin

Vincent Pala

Shillong Lok Sabha Election results update:

As of 12:50 pm, The Indian National Congress' Vincent Pala is leading with a margin of over 1.4 lakh votes, looking to again secure the Constituency he won from in 2014. The United Democratic Party's Jemino Mawthoh trails behind.

Shillong Lok Sabha constituency profile:

Shillong Lok Sabha seat is one of the two seats from Meghalaya. Traditionally, an extremely safe seat for Congress, Shillong LS is likely to see a major tusssle in this poll as BJP has emerged as the massive political force in the North East. Even with the discontent among sections about proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill, the party is confident of a good show.

There are six candidates in fray for Shillong Lok Sabha constituency. Vincent Pala of Congress, BJP's Sanbor Shullai and United Democratic Party's Jemino Mawthoh are the major contenders. There are three independents also in the running.

Pala, a former Union Minister and two-time MP from the seat is favourite to win. Speaking to PTI, he has exuded the confidence of winning saying " I have done enough for Shillong constituency in last 10 years as an MP. I have been successful in getting infrastructural projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore".

"My constituency has issues with connectivity and congestion and I have tried my level best to ensure that these are resolved," according to Pala. He believes people of Meghalaya are angry with 'imposition of Hindi' and Constitutional Amendment Bill.

BJP has fielded MLA Sanbor Shullai from this seat. Shullai has alleged that there is a tacit understanding between Congress and AIUDUF which may change the demography of Meghalaya which shares borders with Bangladesh.

BJP's plank is the fact that North East which earlier got low priority among policy makers received top billings under Modi government. Shah in election rallies has also mentioned how a PM attended the North East Council meeting in Shillong after four decades. Amidst Congress- BJP fight, the ruling NPP may just have the edge as CM Conrad Sangma with strident opposition to CAB has projected his party as the one who can protect interest of the people of the state.

There are 36 assembly segments under Shillong Lok Sabha seat. If we look at history of the candidates winning, Congress has an overwhelming record from this constituency. Barring once in 1996, when an Independent won, the party has retained Shillong seat after winning for the first time in 1989.