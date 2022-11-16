Shillong: Army colonel killed by speeding Scorpio car; son had just joined NDA

Representational image (File)

In a freak accident, a serving Army officer posted in Shillong died after a speeding Scorpio SUV hit him on Tuesday evening. The officer has been identified as Colonel Ramesh Rathore. The officer had been walking from his office to his house when the car hit him. He was taken to a hospital for treatment but died of his injuries.

According to Army PRO, the incident took place at around 5 am. Colonel Ramesh Rathore was posted at HQ 101 Area Shillong.

His last rites will take place at his native village of Ghanau Sudulpur in Rajasthan's Churu district.

His son is on the road to becoming an army officer as he recently joined the NDA.

His body will be brought to his native village on November 18. His body will be brought to Jaipur on November 17.