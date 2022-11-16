Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Shillong: Army colonel killed by speeding Scorpio car; son had just joined NDA

Shillong: His body will be brought to his native village on November 18.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 01:50 PM IST

Shillong: Army colonel killed by speeding Scorpio car; son had just joined NDA
Representational image (File)

In a freak accident, a serving Army officer posted in Shillong died after a speeding Scorpio SUV hit him on Tuesday evening. The officer has been identified as Colonel Ramesh Rathore. The officer had been walking from his office to his house when the car hit him. He was taken to a hospital for treatment but died of his injuries.

According to Army PRO, the incident took place at around 5 am. Colonel Ramesh Rathore was posted at HQ 101 Area Shillong. 

His last rites will take place at his native village of Ghanau Sudulpur in Rajasthan's Churu district.

His son is on the road to becoming an army officer as he recently joined the NDA. 

His body will be brought to his native village on November 18. His body will be brought to Jaipur on November 17.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt stuns in all-black outfit, fans say 'beauty at it's best'
In Pics: Married women conclude their Karwa Chauth fasts as moon shines bright in North India
Cheaper loans, discounts and cashbacks on debit and credit cards: Check best bank offers for festive season
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash promotes her Marathi film, Parineeti Chopra promotes Code Name Tiranga
In Pics: PM Modi releases 8 cheetahs from Namibia at Kuno National Park on his birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Chhattisgarh man makes obscene calls to woman, pressures her to have sex with him otherwise...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.