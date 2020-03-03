SHERO: Twitter salutes this woman cop who carries infant on-duty as dad had to appear for exam

Struggling between personal and professional life, getting the work-life balance is one of the major concerns for women, especially for working mothers. It's the 21st century but the struggle of a working mother remains the same.

At an event attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Noida on Monday, an unusual sight was seen.

A woman constable carrying her infant son in her arms was among the hundreds of police personnel standing guard at an event.

"His father had an examination to take today so he wasn't able to be with our child and ultimately I had to take care of him," Priti Rani said, holding her one-and-a-half-old son.

The constable who is attached to the Dadri police station in Greater Noida was on VVIP duty since 6 am, she said.

"Duty is also important, so I had to bring the child here," the constable, who is in her 20s, told reporters outside Botanical Garden in Noida.

Priti has surely given a befitting reply to all people who say a woman can't balance house and work.

The picture was shared on Twitter and it instantly went viral. People praised Priti for her dedication but also criticised the department for not giving a creche facility for working mothers in the police force.

