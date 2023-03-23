Bihar: Shekhar Suman's brother-in-law missing for 22 days, actor demands CBI probe

Shekhar Suman's brother-in-law missing for 22 days, actor demands CBI probe

Shekhar Suman, a famous Bollywood actor is concerned about his missing son-in-law Sanjay Kumar from Patna. Sanjay Kumar is a Doctor at NMCH. Shakhar’s family is worried after 22 days of Dr Sanjay’s disappearance. They haven’t received any information about him and have raised several questions from the police. On Wednesday, Shekhar demanded a CBI inquiry into the disappearance of Dr Sanjay Kumar.

Dr Sanjay Kumar has been missing since March 1, 2023. When Suman got to Patna, he met the chief minister Nitish Kumar and the vice-chief minister Tejashwi Yadav. He pleaded with them to find his missing brother-in-law for the past 22 days who is still unaccounted for by the Patna police.

"My sister Saloni and Sanjay are financially sound people. They do not have any problem on the financial front. Everything is going smoothly in their life. He is missing for the last 22 days and we have not received any extortion call also," he said.

Sanjay Kumar, according to Shekhar Suman, was such a simple doctor that he had no enemies. According to Shekhar Suman, the lack of CCTV cameras was the largest act of incompetence in this situation. On such a large bridge, not a single CCTV is there. The events involving Sanjay on the overbridge would have been crystal apparent if Cameras had been present.

"The last time he spoke to Saloni was on March 1. He informed me that he was going to Muzaffarpur as an examination controller. Instead of going in his official car, he went in his own car and did not reveal it to Saloni. His car was found parked on Gandhi Setu. He was seen getting out from the car and travelled some 500 meters and then disappeared. The district administration has used divers to search the Ganga river for his body in case he had jumped from Gandhi Setu to commit suicide but his body has not been found. In case of kidnapping, the kidnappers generally contact the family members with a ransom demand. As no one has called, it does not seem to be a case of kidnapping," Suman said.

“If Dr Sanjay comitted suicide then where is his body?” Shekhar asked as Patna police are yet to find any leads on the story. He demands CBI to take over the missing case of his broher-in-law.