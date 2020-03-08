Headlines

#SheInspiresUs: Arifa from Kashmir shares inspiring story, says traditional crafts are a means of empowering local women

Prime Minister Modi had announced that on women's day this year, he will give away his social media accounts to women whose life and work inspires people to help them ignite motivation in millions.

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 08, 2020, 06:33 PM IST

On the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8, 2020, a number of Indian women shared powerful and inspiring stories about themselves from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter handle. The unique initiative, termed #SheInspiresUs, was announced by the Prime Minister earlier in the week.

In one of these inspiring stories, netizens learned about Arifa, an artist from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) who presented an interesting portrait of the region. Arifa said that the traditional crafts of J&K are a means to empower local women.

She talked about how important it is for more women to focus on becoming self-reliant and help other women. To this extent, Prime Minister Modi's #SheInspiresUs campaign is an initiative that will motivate her to work harder for the betterment of the craft and well as for all the artisans in the valley, Arifa said.

 

 

Arifa was also accorded the 'Nari Shakti Puraskar', upon receiving which she thanked the Prime Minister and said that this win is notable because it is usually difficult for entrepreneurs from grassroots to get appreciation.

 

 

Arifa's first business activity was participating in an exhibition of handmade items in New Delhi.

"This exhibit attracted a good clientele and a turnover," she said.



