Sheila Dikshit was always cordial despite political rivalry: BJP leader Vijender Gupta

Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit never held grudges against her political rivals, BJP leader Vijender Gupta said, recalling his experience with the Congress veteran.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2019, 11:13 PM IST

Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit never held grudges against her political rivals, BJP leader Vijender Gupta said, recalling his experience with the Congress veteran.

Gupta, who is the leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly, said that during his stint as the Delhi BJP president, he had filed a complaint with the Lokayukta against her government.

Despite this, during his interaction with Dikshit, she never spoke about it and was always cordial, he told PTI.

She had also filed a defamation suit against him in 2012 over certain remarks he had made against her during the MCD polls.

A year later, the two also unsuccessfully contested the Assembly election from the New Delhi seat.

"Later, during an event she met me and said let's settle the issue. The case had reached an advanced stage at that time," Gupta said.

"This reflected her personality of not keeping anything in her heart for too long," he said. 
 

