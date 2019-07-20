India

Sheila Dikshit: Loyal party worker, political stalwart, consummate fighter and architect of 21st-century Delhi

Some would remember her for her last election defeat but many would remember her contribution to Delhi. And everyone will remember her for her fighting spirit.

Who built modern Delhi? Who took the national capital's dilapidating infrastructure and converted it into a 21st-century modern city? Ask these questions or any permutations and combinations of these to any Delhiite and the answer will remain the same - Sheila Dikshit. Despite one's political tilt, you would rarely find a soul in Delhi disagreeing with that.

This is, however, more of a question about her contribution towards building modern infrastructure in the national capital and than her political appeal. If it had been the latter, she would not have lost her own assembly seat after ruling Delhi for 15 years. She would not have lost the last election she contested.

Born into a Punjabi Khatri family of Kapurthala on March 31, 1938 as Sheila Kapoor, she was educated at the Convent of Jesus and Mary School in New Delhi and then at Delhi University's prestigious Miranda House.

It was while studying at the university, she met the love of her life and went on to marry Vinod Dikshit, an IAS officer, and became Sheila Dikshit. Her father-in-law Uma Shankar Dikshit was a freedom fighter and a member of the Congress party, considered close to first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru.

Her marriage was also her initiation into politics. She contested her first election from Kannauj Lok Sabha seat and went on to serve as Minister of State (MoS) for Parliamentary Affairs and later as an MoS in the Prime Minister's Office during Rajiv Gandhi's rule. Later, she became the Chief Minister of Delhi in 1998, succeeding Sushma Swaraj, after the Congress party snatched the power from the BJP.

For the first 6 years, she ruled the national capital while the BJP was in power at the Centre. After the Congress returned at the Centre in 2004, with Manmohan Singh as Prime Minister, her stature as the Chief Minister of Delhi rose further. Her profile continued to rise with Dikshit securing the third term as the Chief Minister in the 2008 election, which the Congress won by a clear majority.

While the win catapulted her to a list of rare leaders who won three consecutive terms as Chief Minister, this was to be the last election Dikshit would ever win. While the 2008 election win was her peak, it was also the beginning of her downfall.

In 2008, the Centre and the Delhi government both were preparing for the 2010 Commonwealth Games and as the date of the inauguration approached, allegations of corruption also piled up.

The years leading up to the CWG 2010 was the period when most of the modernisation work was done in Delhi. From roads to stadiums, from the renovation of railway stations to the airport, Delhi bore a new look. This period is also what makes people remember her as the architect of modern Delhi, but this is also the time when her stock as a leader started falling.

After the 2010 games, as the central agencies probed the allegations of wrongdoing, names of Congress leaders emerged, and every deal was scrutinised. Although there were no allegations against her personally, a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report indicted Dikshit for "mis-spending" in the Games' preparation.

Even as the controversy over 2010 spending was to die down, a massive protest erupted in the capital following the rape of a medical student on the night of December 16, 2012. The city was thrown into chaos with the Congress government's handling of the protests. Dikshit, touted as the "Best Chief Minister" on account of an award by Journalist Association of India, was booed as she went to visit the agitators at India Gate.

Dikshit went on to rule the state for another two years. She lost the CM post to newly-formed Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal who also defeated her in assembly stronghold of New Delhi.

It seemed the downfall of Sheila Dikshit was complete, and it was the end of her political career.

But not her fighting spirit. Always a loyal party worker, Sheila took the baton when the Congress asked her to be party's face in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election. She obliged and was presented as the 'bahu' of UP. However, her leadership in UP soon came to an end when the Congress announced a partnership with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and she soon disappeared into the background.

But not for long.

As infighting in Delhi Congress peaked ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the party again relied on the old hand and appointed Dikshit the DPCC president replacing Ajay Maken. She was also personally asked by Congress president Rahul Gandhi to contest the election from North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat against BJP's Manoj Tiwari. She lost badly, by a margin of 3.6 lakh votes.

On Saturday, she lost another battle, her last one.

Some would remember her for her last election defeat, but many would remember her contribution to Delhi.

Surely everyone will remember her for her fighting spirit. Rest in peace!