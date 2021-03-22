Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

'Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, one of the greatest leaders of subcontinent,' says PM Modi

This comes even as India conferred the prestigious Gandhi Peace Prize for 2020 on Bangabandhu.

Reported By:Sidhant Sibal| Edited By: Sidhant Sibal |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 22, 2021, 11:47 PM IST

'Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, one of the greatest leaders of subcontinent,' says PM Modi
pm modi

New Delhi: Ahead of his Dhaka visit later this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called Bangladesh's father of nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as "one of the greatest leaders of our subcontinent". In a tweet, PM Modi said, "He remains an icon of indomitable courage and tireless struggle for his millions of admirers."

The PM during his two-day Bangladesh visit will travel to Tungipara village of Gopalganj District to pay homage at his mausoleum. Tungipara is the birthplace of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He will also inaugurate Bangabandhu Bapu digital exhibition during his visit. Bangladesh is celebrating Mujib Barsho from 2020-21, the centennial birth anniversary of Bangabandhu. 

This comes even as India conferred the prestigious Gandhi Peace Prize for 2020 on Bangabandhu. The government in a release said, "The Gandhi Peace Prize recognizes the immense and unparalleled contribution of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in inspiring the liberation of Bangladesh, bringing stability to a nation born out of strife, laying the foundation for the close and fraternal relations between India and Bangladesh, and promoting peace and non-violence in the Indian subcontinent."

Bangladesh government was quick to express its "deep gratitude" to New Delhi's decision to confer the Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 to Bangabandhu. The Bangladeshi foreign ministry in a statement said, "award is also a befitting tribute to the ever-deepening Bangladesh-India relations in a year when both countries are jointly celebrating the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh’s Independence, 50 years of diplomatic relations and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu."

The award carries an amount of Rs. 1 crore, a citation, a plaque andan exquisite traditional handicraft/handloom item. The award instituted in 1995 has been in the past conferred on Late Dr Nelson Mandela, former President of South Africa, Grameen Bank of Bangladesh, Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa, Ramakrishna Mission, Baba Amte.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raju Srivastava death: Comedian survived by his wife and two children
PM Modi inaugurates Grand Ayodhya Deepotsav, bank of Sarayu lights up with over 15 lakh lamps | In pics
Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in white crop top paired with denim shorts, rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani reacts
SS Rajamouli birthday: RRR, Baahubali, Magadheera, blockbuster films made by Indian director
From Virat Kohli scoring a century to Naseem Shah's 2 sixes, here are the best performances of the Asia Cup 2022
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indian embassy in Ukraine asks its citizens to leave the war-torn country immediately, issues fresh advisory
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.