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Sheikh Hasina Escape Video: Bangladesh Air Force officer found dead ahead of Awami League leader's return

Ex-Bangladesh Air Force officer KM Tahsif Souri, linked to a video of Sheikh Hasina fleeing, found dead in Dhaka's Turag River. Family alleges murder.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 29, 2026, 03:51 PM IST

Sheikh Hasina Escape Video: Bangladesh Air Force officer found dead ahead of Awami League leader's return
Bangladesh Air Force officer dead
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A former Bangladesh Air Force officer, reportedly linked to a video showing Sheikh Hasina fleeing the country on August 5, 2024, has been found dead in a river in Dhaka, triggering murder allegations.

The body of 28-year-old Flight Lieutenant KM Tahsif Souri was recovered from the Turag River on Wednesday, October 28, a day after he went missing. Souri was widely believed to have recorded or shared footage of Hasina leaving Bangladesh aboard a military aircraft in August 2024.

The recovery was confirmed by Bangladesh's River Police on Thursday, October 29, with officials saying the cause of death would be established after a postmortem examination.

Body found in Turag River, iPhone helped identify

According to Bangladeshi daily The Daily Star, Souri's body was recovered after police received information through the national emergency helpline 999. Inspector Firoz Uddin of the Tongi River Police Outpost told The Business Standard that the body was recovered at around 4.30 pm near Rajabari Ghat in Dhaka's Uttarkhan area.

Souri was wearing white trousers and a black shirt. Police initially recovered the body as that of an unidentified man. An iPhone found in his pocket helped establish his identity. A wristwatch was also recovered. The body was sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.

According to Prothom Alo, Souri lived with his family in a flat in Sector 18 of Uttara. Police said although drowning was initially suspected, a definitive conclusion could only be reached after the postmortem report.

Cousin alleges murder over Hasina video

Souri's death took a political turn after his cousin, Moshfeka Jahan, alleged that he had been murdered because of his involvement in circulating the video of Hasina's departure.

In a Facebook post at 3.04 am on Thursday, Jahan wrote, "My brother was murdered. What was his fault? Sharing the video of Hasina fleeing? He did not even record it himself; he shared it as a citizen. One of his colleagues had recorded it."

However, neither version - whether he recorded or shared the video - has been officially established.

Why did Souri leave the Bangladesh Air Force?

Questions have also emerged about Souri's departure from the service. According to Jago News, Bangladesh's Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate said in a statement on August 4, 2025, that Souri had been retired in accordance with institutional rules, without any allegations against him.

However, reports have linked his departure to the controversy surrounding Hasina's escape footage. His cousin alleged that he faced harassment before and after leaving the Air Force.

The death comes months before Hasina is expected to return to Bangladesh from exile in India. On August 5, 2024, Hasina fled Dhaka in a military helicopter before boarding a Bangladesh Air Force C-130J aircraft, callsign AJAX1431, which flew to India's Hindon airbase, where NSA Ajit Doval received her.

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