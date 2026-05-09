Sheikh Hasina's Bangladesh Awami League congratulates Suvendu Adhikari on becoming West Bengal CM

Sheikh Hasina's Bangladesh Awami League congratulated Suvendu Adhikari on becoming the new Chief Minister, wishing him and his Cabinet 'success and good health', along with continued peace and prosperity for the people of West Bengal.

The Bangladesh Awami League has extended its heartfelt congratulations to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and new Chief Minister of West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari. In a statement issued on behalf of the party's Central Working Committee, the Awami League described the electoral mandate in Bengal as 'a unique recognition of Suvendu Adhikari's strong leadership'. The Awami League also highlighted the 'shared history, language and cultural ties between Bangladesh and West Bengal'. The official statement from the party also underlined the 'long-standing history of genuine friendship and cooperation' between the two neighbouring nations.

The Awami League also wished Suvendu Adhikari and his cabinet 'success and good health' along with 'continued peace and prosperity for the people of West Bengal.'

Bangladesh Awami League congratulates Shri Suvendu Adhikari on assuming office as Chief Minister of West Bengal



Bangladesh Awami League has extended its heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to public leader Shri Suvendu Adhikari on his decisive victory in the West Bengal… pic.twitter.com/QI1rL02YwC May 9, 2026

Suvendu Adhikari - First BJP CM of West Bengal

BJP secured a massive mandate in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, securing 207 seats in the 194-member Assembly. Not only this, Suvendu Adhikari defeated the incumbent CM of Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, from Bhabanipur by over 15,000 votes. This was the second time in a row that Suvendu defeated Mamata from a constituency in the Assembly Elections.

On Saturday, on the occasion of the 165th birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the Bengal CM in the presence of senior BJP leaders, including PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among others.

Apart from Suvendu, the BJP MLAs, who were inducted into the West Bengal Cabinet, include Agnimitra Paul, Dilip Ghosh, Nisith Pramanik, Kshudiram Tudu, and Ashok Kirtania.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

The 2026 Assembly Elections in West Bengal were held in two phases, on April 23 and April 29, after heavy deployment of central forces in the state. Due to this, West Bengal recorded the highest-ever voter turnout since independence, with a combined poll percentage of 92.47 percent.

While the BJP secured an absolute majority with 207 seats in the elections, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress managed to win just 80 seats.