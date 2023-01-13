Sheena Bora still alive? Alleged murderer Indrani Mukerjea makes shocking claim, CBI seeks CCTV footage

Indrani Mukerjea (L) and daughter Sheena Bora (R)

Over a decade after Sheena Bora’s murder took place, the prime accused in the case, Indrani Mukerjea, has claimed that Bora is still alive and she was spotted at the Guwahati Airport. Mukerjea, who is Bora’s mother, also submitted an application to the court.

A plea was filed by former INX Media co-founder Indrani Mukerjea, where she claimed that her daughter Sheena Bora was spotted at the Guwahati Airport by a lawyer. A special court of CBI issued a response to Mukerjea’s claims, saying that Bora being alive is “impossible”.

Replying to the claims being made by alleged murderer Indrani Mukerjea, CBI said that there is no need to investigate the claims being made by Sheena Bora’s murder as there is sufficient evidence to support that the victim died several years ago.

CBI also asked the Guwahati Airport to present the CCTV footage of the girl who resembles Sheena Bora spotted at the airport. The Special Court issued a notice to Guwahati Airport and asked them to present before it CCTV footage of the day when lawyer Saveena Bedi had claimed to have seen a girl looking like Sheena Bora.

CBI further asked Guwahati Airport to also take note of the passenger details of the girl reportedly resembling Sheena Bora, spotted by the lawyer. It must be noted that Bora and her brother Mikhail grew up in Guwahati with their maternal grandparents.

Indrani Mukerjea is facing murder charges for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena Bora in April 2012. Her former husbands Peter Mukerjea, Sanjiv Khanna, and driver Shyamvar Rai are also co-accused in the case.

In the early years of her marriage with Peter Mukerjea, Indrani used to claim that Sheena was her sister, not her daughter. Mukerjea has been accused of kidnapping, killing, and burning the corpse of Sheena Bora, in an alleged property dispute and internal familial differences.

Earlier, Indrani Mukerjea had told the court that she had reason to believe that Bora is alive as a policewoman had told her in Byculla prison that she had seen her in Srinagar in 2021 but CBI had refused to believe Indrani’s claim.

(With ANI inputs)

