Sheena Bora murder case: Peter Mukerjea admitted to hospital after complaints of chest pain

Peter Mukerjea, accused in Sheena Bora murder case was admitted in Sir JJ Hospital, Byculla on Saturday evening around 6 pm after he complained of chest pain. According to the medical authority from JJ Hospital, his medical investigation is going on and his condition is stable.

Mukerjea might undergo an angioplasty on Monday.





Dr Sanjay Surase, medical superintendent, JJ hospital, said, "He was earlier taking treatment for hypertension. Yesterday, suddenly he complained of chest pain and was shifted immediately to the hospital. While the further medical investigation is going on, doctors are waiting for medical reports. By evening decision will be made for the further course of treatment. Most probably, he will be undergoing an angioplasty procedure on Monday."

Dr Surase further added, "This is the first time that he complained of chest pain. His was undergoing treatment for hypertension."