Sheena Bora murder case: Know prime accused Indrani Mukerjea’s motive, timeline of case

After being imprisoned for nearly seven years, the prime accused of Sheena Bora’s murder case, Indrani Mukerjea, was granted bail by the Supreme Court on May 18. Mukerjea, who was Sheena’s mother, was accused of being part of her murder conspiracy in 2012.

Sheena Bora’s murder made headlines back in 2012 because of the twists and turns involved in the murder conspiracy. The investigation of the case, which was being headed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), is still underway.

Though the motive of the case is not clearly known yet, it was speculated by the investigation agencies that Sheena Bora’s murder took place because of property and financial disputes. Indrani was also opposed to Bora’s relationship with Rahul Mukerjea, who was Peter’s son from his first marriage.

Here is a timeline of events that led up to Indrani Mukerjea’s bail by the Supreme Court.

April-May 2012

Sheena Bora’s employers received her resignation letter, which was later found out to be written by her brother Mikhail after her death. Bora was reported missing and in May, her body was found by the police in Maharashtra's Raigad state.

August 2015

Shyamvar Rai, Indrani Mukerjea's former driver, got arrested by police for possession of illegal weapons. He tells the police about Sheena's killing three years earlier and Indrani's alleged involvement in the crime.

After Rai’s confession, Indrani Mukerjea was arrested by the Mumbai Police. Indrani Mukerjea's former husband Sanjeev Khanna was arrested a day later.

September 2015

Till now, it was believed that Sheena was Indrani’s younger sister. Bora’s brother Mikhail later revealed that she was Mukerjea’s daughter, not sister. Kolkata resident Siddhartha Das, Indrani Mukerjea's former partner, claimed to be Sheena Bora's biological father.

After this, the case got transferred to the CBI, and the central agency registered an FIR against Indrani Mukerjea, Sanjeev Khanna, and Shyamvar Rai.

November 2016

Soon after Indrani’s then-husband Peter Mukerjea was arrested in connecting with the case, both the parties were brought face to face, where Indrani admitted to playing a “role” in the conspiracy. Her bail plea was later rejected.

January-February 2017

The trial began. A special CBI court charged Indrani, Peter Mukerjea, and Sanjeev Khanna with conspiracy, kidnapping, destroying evidence, and giving false information about the murder of Sheena Bora.

October 4, 2019

Indrani and Peter Mukerjea decided to end their marriage while in incarceration. Divorce was granted by a family court in Mumbai.

February 6, 2020

Peter Mukerjea was granted bail by Bombay HC saying there is no prima facie evidence to prove his involvement in the case.

February 6, 2020

Bombay HC rejected Indrani's bail plea saying Shyamvar Rai named her as the prime accused and her claims of medical ailments are exaggerated.

March 20, 2020

Peter Mukerjea walked out of Arthur Road jail after the CBI decided not to challenge his bail order.

May 18, 2022

The Supreme Court granted bail to Indrani Mukerjea nearly seven years after her arrest.

(With PTI inputs)

