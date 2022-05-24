Shed at rice mill collapses in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, 3 labourers dead, 4 injured

Image for representation/File Photo

Police said on Tuesday that 3 labourers were killed and 4 others were seriously injured after an iron shed crumpled on them in a rice mill in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district. Police said that the incident took place on Monday night when the labourers were erecting the shed at the mill located near Bavla town, about 30 km from the district headquarters.

An official from the Bavla police station said that seven workers got trapped when the iron structure collapsed suddenly. The official said, "Some locals pulled them out and called an ambulance to rush them to a government hospital in Bavla. Two of the labourers died on the spot, while one more worker was declared dead after being taken to the hospital."

The 3 labourers died of grievous head injuries suffered due to the collapse of the metal structure, he said.

Out of the 4 other injured labourers, one was in a serious condition and referred to a hospital in Ahmedabad. The 3 others were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bavla, the official said.