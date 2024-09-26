Twitter
'She was under...': Lucknow woman dies after falling off chair in office due to...

A Lucknow woman, working with HDFC Bank, has died after falling off a chair in her office. As per a media report, she was reportedly under work stress.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 08:28 AM IST

'She was under...': Lucknow woman dies after falling off chair in office due to...
Sadaf Fatima (Image/X)
In a shocking incident, a woman belonging to Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow died after falling off chair in her office. The woman, who was working with HDFC bank, was reportedly under work stress

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, the deceased's collegues stated that she was distressed due to work. 

The incident occurred on Tuesday, i.e., September 24. The 45-year-old woman, identified as Sadaf Fatima, was posted as Additional Deputy Vice-President at HDFC Bank’s Vibuti Khand branch in Gomtinagar in Lucknow, as per a media report. 

Fatima fell off the chair while she was working. She was later rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead, the report further stated. In a conversation with ANI, Vibhutikhand ACP Radharaman Singh said that her body has been sent for post-mortem. 

"The Panchnama of her body has been filled, and it has been sent for postmortem. The cause of death will be clear after the postmortem," he said. 

The incident has drawn parallels with the death of a 26-year-old chartered accountant (CA) working with Ernst and Young India in Pune, allegedly due to work stress. The centre, meanwhile, has taken up the case.

Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State (MoS) for Labour,  stated in a post on 'X' that a thorough investigation into the allegations of an unsafe and exploitative work environment is underway.

Akhilesh Yadav targets BJP 

Following the death of the HDFC employee, Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav has targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state, claiming that it occurred because of the 'failed economic policies of the government'. 

“All companies and government departments will have to think seriously in this regard. This is an irreparable loss of the country’s human resources. Such sudden deaths bring the working conditions under question. The real measure of the progress of any country is not the increase in the figures of services or products but how mentally free, healthy and happy a person is,” he said in a post on 'X'. 

 

 

“Due to the failed economic policies of the BJP government, the business of companies has reduced so much that to save their business, they make fewer people do many times more work. The BJP government is as much responsible for such sudden deaths as the statements of BJP leaders that mentally demoralize the public,” he added. 

 

 

 

