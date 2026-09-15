‘She wants publicity’: Gurugram crash accused’s lawyer accuses woman biker of seeking followers

The lawyer and accused driver Kalyan Bainsla have denied deliberately hitting biker Sia, while her father maintains that the collision was intentional.

The investigation into the Gurugram hit-and-run case has taken a fresh turn after the lawyer representing accused driver Kalyan Bainsla blamed the woman biker for the collision on Golf Course Road.

The incident took place on Sunday morning when Bainsla's car collided with Sia's bike. Sia later alleged that the car had been following her and members of her biking group before deliberately hitting her.

In a video shared on Instagram, Sia claimed that she had asked the driver not to come close to her. She also alleged that the people inside the car appeared to be drunk and behaved aggressively when they approached her.

Lawyer calls social media video a publicity stunt

The accused's lawyer, however, has rejected Sia's allegations. According to an NDTV report, he claimed that the video was made to gain followers and generate publicity.

"You see the video of the woman, see it on social media, the woman is driving at a speed of 140-170 kmph on the bike. This road is not for stunts, this road is not for speed," he said. "It is being publicised to stir controversy. It is a woman who wants followers, who wants views, who wants publicity," the lawyer was quoted as saying by NDTV.

The lawyer said Bainsla was travelling with three other people in the car after returning from Delhi, where they had met relatives. He claimed that the collision happened while the driver was trying to avoid hitting the footpath.

"The mistake was not on our part, we saved the footpath, the girl came right, we went a little left, and that is how the crash happened," the lawyer said. He also claimed that the four occupants left the spot because they feared they could be attacked or "lynched" by a crowd.

Bainsla admits crash, denies deliberate hit

Bainsla has also denied intentionally hitting Sia and said he left the scene because he feared a mob attack. "I was travelling with my family. I didn't make any gestures at the young woman; I simply asked her to ride her bike slowly. I admit that a collision occurred. Had I stopped right then, those people would have beaten us up," Bainsla was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According to Bainsla, he had asked Sia and her friend to slow down before the collision.

"She was turning without checking her mirrors; just then, near a U-turn, I lost control of the car, and the collision occurred. It was my fault; I admit it," he said.

Biker's father alleges deliberate collision

Sia's father, however, has rejected the version put forward by the accused and his lawyer. He continues to maintain that his daughter was deliberately hit. "This is also a matter of women's safety. We will soon lodge a complaint with the police, and strict action must be taken against such individuals," he told ANI.

The conflicting claims have now become a key part of the ongoing investigation, with the biker and her family alleging deliberate targeting while the accused has described the incident as an accident.