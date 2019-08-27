Headlines

'She used to kiss previous MPs' feet: BJP parliamentarian from Guna makes derogatory remark against women collector

Yadav made the controversial remark against the woman Collector of Ashok Nagar district while protesting against the plight of farmers in the area.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 27, 2019, 11:45 AM IST

BJP MP from Guna KP Yadav in a veiled reference on Monday called a woman Collector sycophant, saying that the latter used to visit every village to meet lawmakers and "kiss their feet."

Yadav made the controversial remark against the woman Collector of Ashok Nagar district while protesting against the plight of farmers in the area.

"She earlier used to visit every village to meet previous MPs and kiss their feet. Today an MP himself came and if she can't address the issues, I'll sit here on the road," Yadav can be heard saying in a video which has gone viral.

The BJP leader had defeated Congress' Jyotiraditya Scindia in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

