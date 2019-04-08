Trending#

'She's my hero': Anand Mahindra praises class X girl who rides horse to reach exam centre in Kerala

A video is going viral on social media that shows a girl student going to write her Class X final exam in Thrissur district, Kerala riding a horse.


Updated: Apr 8, 2019, 09:54 AM IST

A video is going viral on social media that shows a girl student going to write her Class X final exam in Thrissur district, Kerala riding a horse. On the streets to Thrissur, this girl riding horse grabbed many eyeballs for setting up a perfect example of 'girl power'.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group  praised the girl and couldn't stop himself from sharing the video. Sharing the video of the girl galloping to school on a horse, Anand Mahindra said termed it as a 'clip that deserves to go viral globally'.

He termed this girl as his 'hero' and asked people on social media to share the whereabouts of the girl. 

As soon as video was shared on social media, people couldn't stop themselves from praising this girl's courage. Take a look...

More power to you girl!