'She's my hero': Anand Mahindra praises class X girl who rides horse to reach exam centre in Kerala
A video is going viral on social media that shows a girl student going to write her Class X final exam in Thrissur district, Kerala riding a horse.
A video is going viral on social media that shows a girl student going to write her Class X final exam in Thrissur district, Kerala riding a horse. On the streets to Thrissur, this girl riding horse grabbed many eyeballs for setting up a perfect example of 'girl power'.
This video clip from my #whatsappwonderbox shows how a girl student is going to write her Class X final exam in Thrissur district, Kerala. This story made my Sunday morning brew of @arakucoffeein taste better! After all, ARAKU coffee is about #cupofchange #GirlPower @NanhiKali pic.twitter.com/45zOeFEnwV— Manoj Kumar (@manoj_naandi) April 7, 2019
Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group praised the girl and couldn't stop himself from sharing the video. Sharing the video of the girl galloping to school on a horse, Anand Mahindra said termed it as a 'clip that deserves to go viral globally'.
Brilliant! Girls’ education is galloping ahead...A clip that deserves to go viral globally. This, too, is #IncredibleIndia https://t.co/y1A9wStf7X— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 7, 2019
He termed this girl as his 'hero' and asked people on social media to share the whereabouts of the girl.
Does anyone in Thrissur know this girl? I want a picture of her and her horse as my screen saver. She’s my hero..The sight of her charging to school filled me with optimism for the future... https://t.co/6HfnYAHHfu— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 7, 2019
As soon as video was shared on social media, people couldn't stop themselves from praising this girl's courage. Take a look...
