She cracked UPSC in first attempt without coaching, IPS officer became Bollywood sensation, now her film is coming

IPS officer Simla Prasad from Madhya Pradesh has balanced a distinguished police career with acting in films like Alif and Nakkash.

In an industry where glamour often defines success, some individuals stand out for achievements far beyond the spotlight. One such personality is Simla Prasad, an officer of the Indian Police Service who has also made a mark in films. Known for her dedication to public service and her passion for the arts, Simla has carved a rare path by excelling both in administration and cinema.

A Real-Life Police Officer on Screen

Unlike actors who train extensively to portray law enforcement officers, Simla Prasad lives that reality every day. She currently serves as the Superintendent of Police in Betul district, where she is known for her firm approach to maintaining law and order.

Her acting career began with the film Alif in 2016, marking her debut on the big screen. Later, she appeared in Nakkash, sharing screen space with actors such as Kumud Mishra and Sharib Hashmi. Audiences appreciated her natural performance and understated acting style, which reflected her real-life discipline and sincerity.

Upcoming Film Based on True Events

Simla Prasad is now set to appear in an upcoming police drama titled The Narmada Story. Directed by Jagm Imam, the film is inspired by real incidents and is set in the backdrop of Madhya Pradesh and the Narmada River.

In the film, Simla portrays a fearless investigating officer named Narmada Raikwar. The storyline revolves around a tribal mother, Agni Dhurve, who fights against the system to protect her daughter. The project also features talented actors such as Anjali Patil and Ashwini Kalsekar in key roles.

From Civil Services to Cinema

Born in Bhopal, Simla Prasad comes from an accomplished family. Her father, Bhagirath Prasad, served as a senior bureaucrat and later as a Member of Parliament, while her mother, Mehrunnisa Parvez, is a noted author who received the Padma Shri.

Simla cleared the highly competitive UPSC Civil Services Examination in her very first attempt without formal coaching, securing an All India Rank of 51 in 2010. She initially served as a Deputy Superintendent of Police before joining the IPS cadre.

A Belief in Pursuing Multiple Passions

Despite the demanding nature of her administrative responsibilities, Simla continues to nurture her creative interests. She often participates in cultural programmes, showcasing her love for dance and performing arts.

According to her, individuals should not confine themselves to a single identity or profession. Instead, she believes that pursuing diverse passions can help people lead a more fulfilling and balanced life, an idea she embodies through her remarkable journey.