'She compromised with...': BJP leader says onus on TMC MP Mahua Moitra to prove her innocence in 'cash for query' case

Headlines

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

10 longest running reality shows in India

10 tips to manage anxiety, fear

10 food habits that can help reverse fatty liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

This Padma Bhushan awardee, pan-India star worked as makeup artist in Sylvester Stallone's film, reason will shock you

HomeIndia

India

'She compromised with...': BJP leader says onus on TMC MP Mahua Moitra to prove her innocence in 'cash for query' case

The Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha will call Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on October 31, the chairman of the panel, Vinod Sonkar, said on Thursday. The committee is headed by Sonkar, a BJP MP.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 06:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Terming as "very serious" the cash for query charge against Mahua Moitra, BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal on Thursday said the onus was on the Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP to convince the ethics committee during her appearance on October 31 that she had done nothing wrong. Also, a practicing senior advocate at the Kolkata High Court, Tibrewal said the charges could attract "severe" punishment if deemed "anti-national" in nature.

"Mahua Moitra will have to go and face all the accusations that have been leveled against her. She has to go and face all the questions and the onus is on her to convince the ethics committee that she had done nothing wrong. If she is able to do that, then we'll understand and acknowledge that she was wrongfully charged. If not, and the charges are established, she should be severely punished for indulging in such immoral conduct," the BJP leader told ANI. Taking a further dig at the TMC MP, the BJP leader accused the firebrand leader of "compromising" with national security and called for an "inquiry" into the allegations.

She argued that being a member of the Parliament, she was supposed to ask questions on behalf of the people of the entire country, but instead "she asked questions to benefit a particular industrialist". 

"Not just that, she compromised national security. An inquiry needs to be conducted in this regard. These charges are very, very serious. There is a definite whiff of a conspiracy. As to whether the conspiracy was anti-national in nature or not is for the ethics committee to decide. And if found to be so, it should attract severe punishment under the law," she added.

Meanwhile, advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, who the TMC MP named in the defamation suit against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who initially leveled the cash-for-query allegation against her, on Thursday appeared before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee to submit oral evidence against Mahua Moitra. 

On Thursday, Dubey also appeared before the panel. "I will give all the information that the Committee asks me to provide. I will appear before the committee whenever it asks me to. I will submit all the documents, the truth is in the documents," Dubey told reporters.

The Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha will call the Trinamool Congress MP on October 31, the chairman of the panel, Vinod Sonkar, said on Thursday. The committee is headed by Sonkar, a BJP MP, and also includes Vishnu Datt Sharma, Sumedhanand Saraswati, Aparajita Sarangi, Rajdeep Roy, Sunita Duggal, and Subhash Bhamre of the BJP; Ve Vaithilingam, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Preneet Kaur of the Congress; Balashowry Vallabbhaneni (YSRCP); Hemant Godse (Shiv Sena); Giridhari Yadav (JD-U); P R Natarajan (CPI-M); and Kunwar Danish Ali (BSP).

In a post on X on Tuesday, Mahua said, "Who is lying? 2 days ago Fake Degree Wala said NIC had already given details including "Dubai" logins to the probe agency. Now Ashwini Vaishnaw says NIC will give info in future IF asked by LS or Ethics Comm. BJP is welcome to do a hit job on me but Adani+Godda perhaps not the best strategists!" 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Google rolls out fact-check tool for images globally

Tiger 3 actress Michelle Lee reveals challenges she, Katrina Kaif faced in towel fight scene: 'Our towels needed to...'

Suriya reunites with Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara in Suriya 43; Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Varma join cast

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Deals on best spilt ACs with up to 56% discount

Anushka Sharma shares pic of baby bump amid pregnancy rumours, fans congratulate Virat Kohli; but...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE