'Shaving ke liye cream se better hai foam...': Mumbai Police urges people to stay indoor with Rosesh Sarabhai poetry

What is the Indian version of poetry for most of Indian television viewers?'Rosesh Sarabhai's Kavitas'

Right from shrandaanjali he wrote for Popat kaka to his description of Momma's purse, his poems would make you make cringe a little, but mostly make you laugh a lot.

Known for its quirky and innovative posts, Mumbai police have now taken Rosesh Sarabhai's help to make people understand the importance of staying indoors. With each passing day, the number of confirmed cases continues to soar in India and so staying inside the home & maintaining social distance are the only few options left to break the chain.

The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police has shared yet another Bollywood/television reference to create awareness about the coronavirus pandemic. After using references from "Stree" and "Main Hoon Na", now they have taken help from Rosesh Sarabhai from the TV show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

In their tweet, Mumbai Police has posted different poems incomplete Rosesh Sarabhai-style to share the various points to keep in mind while under lockdown.

They shared the meme with the caption, "Shaving ke liye cream se better hai foam, shaving ke liye cream se better hai foam. During the lockdown, please stay at home. #LockdownLessons #TakingOnCorona."

Shaving ke liye cream se better hai foam Shaving ke liye cream se better hai foam During the lockdown, please stay at home#LockdownLessons #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/IpNwBzOzQR — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 14, 2020

What’s more, actor Rajesh Kumar, who played the character in the show, even recited one of the poems.

For all Rosesh poetry fans.. here is the video version of all poems.. courtsey @MumbaiPolice . Chahe jao Paris ya phir Rome U will be safe if you stay at home Whoooopieeee!! @CPMumbaiPolice @sumrag @TheRupali @JDMajethia @sats45 @Deven_Bhojani @aatish304 pic.twitter.com/lyauFFiExx — Rajesh Kumar (@Rajesh_rosesh) April 14, 2020

People couldn't stop their excitement after watching Rajesh reciting poems in Roshesh's style.

